Guardians Infielder Off To Incredible Start In Winter League

This is getting ridiculous! 🤯



Cleveland #Guardians (SS) Gabriel Arias hit two more HR's tonight (2-4 2R 2HR 2RBI BB) for his club @Tiburonesbbc_ in the Venezuelan Winter League.



Arias now has 10 XBH including 5 HR's and 11 RBI's over his first 7 games!



13-26 11R 5(2B) 5HR… pic.twitter.com/AzDWUuFNSV