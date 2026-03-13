Guardians Front Office Gives High Praise to Talented 2025 First-Round Draft Pick

When Chase DeLauter joined the Cleveland Guardians out of James Madison University back in 2022, the belief was that he was a generational player.

He has good size, athleticism and speed, all while translating each of those traits into high-level plate at the plate and in the field. It was, and still is, hard to believe there are many that match up to what he offers.

But in the 2025 MLB June Amateur Draft, the Guardians front office found another diamond in the rough whose physical traits surpass those of DeLauter: Jace LaViolette.

To begin 2026, LaViolette has ramped up his involvement within the organization while working hard to showcase why the team selected him so highly.

Guardians assistant general manager James Harris talked about what has made the 22-year-old so impressive.

Have you seen him? No. Oh, you've got to see him," Harris said to members of the media in a recent press conference. "So, big boy, of course, hits the ball hard, was with us most of the camps in the offseason. He, last I checked, was the second fastest person on campus behind Fairchild."

"Last I checked, he was the second fastest person on campus, behind Fairchild"#Guardians assistant GM James Harris has been impressed with 2025 1st Round pick Jace LaViolette#GuardsBall @WEWS pic.twitter.com/Ts6TywJ70N — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) March 13, 2026

Comparing LaViolette's speed to that of Fairchild's is eye-grabbing. At 6'6", 230 pounds, LaViolette shouldn't be able to move that fast. For comparison, Fairchild is 5'11", 205, marking a stark difference in the two's statures.

"Imagine that big body running that fast, that athletic," Harris continued. "He walked into our one-on-one meeting the other day, and I was like, I got nothing for you, Jace. Let's get you some experience, and because people are going to learn to attack you."

Across three years with Texas A&M, he never hit below a 1.000 OPS, averaging a slashing line of .285/ .432/.651 over the course of that time. He hit 35 doubles, five triples and 68 home runs for over 200 RBI.

He also was a great fielder in college, a characteristic of his game that he heavily values.

“I would first talk about my defense before anything else,” LaViolette said. “I pride myself on any ball that's hit out there, just don't let it touch the grass. That's how I talk about it, and then obviously I like to hit the ball a long way.”

While he's flown under the radar since being drafted, he's going to immediately have a chance to show the Guardian faithful just how good he is in the upcoming campaign.

"I think the reason that you haven't heard a lot about him is that we haven't played very many games," Harris said. "I think we're only in like day four of minor league games, but he's been special since he's been here. And a leader at that."

There are countless outfielders itching for a major league spot heading into 2026, which will draw most of the eyes towards that competition, but just as intriguing is how quickly LaViolette will leap his way through the minor league system.

His path forward is expected to follow that of DeLauter, who took less than three seasons to make his debut in the big leagues.

He'll likely start the campaign in High-A with the Lake County Captains, with the ability to get to Double-A if he impresses by the end of the campaign.