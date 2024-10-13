Guardians Owner Says Cleveland Belongs In Same Tier As Yankees, Mets, Dodgers
The Cleveland Guardians are returning to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2016.
They'll face an old rival in the New York Yankees in the ALCS, but the Yankees aren't the only large-market team left in the playoffs. The two teams on the National League side of the bracket are the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Guardians majority owner Paul Dolan was in the team's locker room during the celebration and asked what it meant to be one of the final four teams left playing in October.
In response to that question, Dolan said, "We're with the big boys, and we belong there."
Cleveland's owner also touched on what it meant to advance after playing in a hard-fought series against the Detroit Tigers, which eventually took a Game 5 to decide a winner.
"It's a tremendous feeling. What a fun, capable team this is, and they proved it today. Winning this winner-take-all game is something we haven't been able to do as an organization for a long, long time. So, this feels extra special," said Dolan.
Cleveland's owner revealed that he and the front office knew this roster had the potential to eventually do something special. However, they weren't sure how long it would take to put it all together.
"This was a team, we knew it from day one that they were capable of [going on a playoff run]. But we also knew they were young and inexperienced. So, you just weren't sure how long it would take to get there, and it didn't take long at all. And I think that was a reflection of our manager, Stephen Vogt, and the team he brought in, and our front office. They're young, but they're smart and capable, and we see what that means on the field."
Dolan also revealed his vantage point of Lane Thomas' incredible go-ahead grand slam and compared it to one of the greatest moments in franchise history.
"Off the bat, you knew he hit it well, and then I kind of lost it. But I saw the reaction of the fans in the bleachers, and then we had a Raja Davis moment. It was very fun."
The Guardians have certainly proved throughout the season that they belong in the same tier as the Yankees, Mets, and Dodgers. Cleveland has consistently been one of the top teams in baseball and even held MLB's best record at times this season.
However, the job's not finished. The Guardians need eight more wins to prove they're baseball's best team.