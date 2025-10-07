Guardians reveal latest Chase DeLauter offseason update
There were surely plenty of Cleveland Guardians fans who had no idea Chase DeLauter even existed before Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Detroit Tigers. While fans following closely knew his name, those who follow more casually were likely confused when seeing the Game 2 starting lineup.
To be fair, DeLauter did make rare history by making his MLB debut in the postseason. The 2022 first-round draft pick got the start in center field for Game 2, appearing in the playoffs before ever making his regular-season debut. He played in Game 3 as well, flashing his ability at the plate and proving why he was given this rare opportunity.
DeLauter is only 23 years old and has dealt with injuries since being drafted. His lack of playing time means he could use some offseason at-bats, which is why he was initially headed to play in the Arizona Fall League. However, the team has revealed a new plan for the hopeful future star.
The rookie will now sit out the AFL action, allowing prospect Joe Lampe to take his spot instead.
This seems to be the obvious move given the state of the organization and the high expectations being placed on DeLauter.
Things are not great when a team has a player make his MLB debut in the postseason, no matter how talented that player may be. DeLauter's inclusion on the roster and ultimately in the lineup is not a knock against him as a player, as he is expected to be a key contributor for years to come. The problem is that the front office didn't give Stephen Vogt more major-league ready options during the regular season.
DeLauter will now skip the Fall League and prepare to play a key role on the major league team in 2026. This makes perfect sense given his injury history, which ultimately delayed his debut until this postseason. He underwent surgery in March and then again this summer, so keeping him healthy is clearly top priority.
Why have him get action in Arizona when he faced postseason pitching and held his own?
Health is the key for this young slugger and the Guardians seem to be doing the right thing. He can now rest, recover any injuries he has, and get ramped up with the rest of the club starting in February. Fans already know he will play a big role in 2026, but only if he can stay on the field.