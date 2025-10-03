Three big reasons Cleveland Guardians fans should be optimistic for next season
Following a tough Cleveland Guardians loss, and attempting to cope I put out a few reasons why fans should be optimistic.
I expected people to be angry, as Cleveland's loss to the Detroit Tigers in Game 3 was a tough way to go out. What I was wholly unprepared for was the sheer amount of negativity that was going on surrounding this post.
Only in Cleveland are fans already writing off a season that is yet to happen due to injury concerns. Nonetheless, this year's Guardians team showed us a lot and all of the main building blocks look to be in place with a few more on the way. So here are three reasons to be optimistic in 2026.
1) Chase DeLauter
Assuming the club doesn't pull some service time manipulation nonsense (always a possibility), fans should be excited to see a full season of DeLauter.
It is hard to judge a player off of two playoff games, and nobody is saying he is going to be a multi-time MVP (yet). However, it is hard not to be excited with the way he showed up and contributed in October. He will need to stay healthy, which has been an issue in the past, but if he does he almost certainly gives you better contributions out of RF than you have gotten in the last decade.
2) Gavin Williams
Gavin sparkled in his Game 1 start on Monday striking out eight batters over six shutout innings in his playoff debut. He looked like a different pitcher all year long but he was especially dominant in the second half, making 12 starts and pitching to an ERA of 2.18 with 78 strikeouts and just 26 walks in just over 70 innings.
That is near Paul Skenes level dominance in the second half alone. This is what we have been waiting for, and Gavin seems like it has finally clicked, kudos to the pitching staff. If this is what we get over a full 32 starts, lookout AL Cy Young.
3) Travis Bazzana
Forgotten in all the rookie highlights late this year, and overshadowed by Nick Kurtz's Rookie of the Year trophy seems to be Travis Bazzana. Bazzana is another who needs to stay healthy but seemed to finally be putting it all together this year posting an OPS over .800 with Triple A Columbus before injuries cut his season short.
It is unclear when exactly in 2026 we may see the 2024 No. 1 overall pick but we will see him next year, and again you have to believe on talent alone he can produce more than a mix of Rocchio, Arias, Schneeman, and Angel Martinez.
This is only scratching the surface and not mentioning prospects like Ralphy Velazquez (who some are saying had the best season in the minor leagues). Or Khal Stephan who was the return in the Shane Bieber trade at the deadline, or CJ Kayfus who looked dominant in the minor leagues, and a bit overmatched at times at the MLB level.
Regardless, all of these and more should be reasons for excitement amongst Cleveland fans, and I have a feeling come October 2026 they will be right back in the playoffs and better prepared to make a deep run.