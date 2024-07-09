Guardians Star Jose Ramirez Will Compete In MLB Home Run Derby
Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez will be starting at third base in the MLB All-Star Game later this month, and he will also be competing in the Home Run Derby, via MLB.com.
It will mark the second time Ramirez has participated in the Derby in his career. He did so at Dodger Stadium in 2022, but was dealing with a thumb injury at the time. He was eliminated in the first round by Juan Soto that year.
Perhaps things will be different for Ramirez this time around.
The 31-year-old is enjoying one of the best seasons of his major-league career and has already smashed 23 homers to go along with 76 RBI and a .269/.320/.526 slash line.
Ramirez is currently on pace to hit over 40 homers on the year, which would be a lifetime best. His current career high is 39, which he achieved back in 2018. He has only smashed 30 long balls once since, which he did in 2021 when he finished with 36 dingers.
Not only that, but Ramirez may very well be an American League MVP candidate when all is said and done.
The Dominican native has played a gargantuan role in leading the Guardians to the second-best record in the AL entering Tuesday's action, and Cleveland is just a half-game behind the Baltimore Orioles for the American League's best record.
Ramirez has finished in the top-three in MVP voting three times, with his high-water mark coming in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign when he finished second. He mashed to the tune of a .993 OPS over 58 games that season.