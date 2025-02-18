Guardians Star Stresses Cleveland Can't Repeat Disappointing History
The Cleveland Guardians surprised many in baseball last season, quickly establishing themselves as one of the top teams in the American League.
They capitalized on that hot start throughout the year and reached the ALCS as October rolled around.
It's a story similar to that of just a few years ago.
No one saw the Guardians as a real threat in 2022. However, they shocked MLB and were a real threat as the postseason rolled around.
Unfortunately, Cleveland didn't repeat that same success in 2023 and missed out on the playoffs.
Steven Kwan is now entering his fourth big league season. He's been with the Guardians for each of these experiences and knows that the team must build on 2024's success so they don't repeat this disappointing history.
"That's the big question coming off obviously a successful year. Thankfully, I've been able to be here for a couple of years now. It feels really similar to that 2023 year," said Kwan during a spring training media availability.
"In 2022, we had that great playoff run, got really deep, and I feel like after that year after everybody was really satisfied, really content about being there, and I don't think we can have that kind of same energy. I think we have to kind of have that same desperation, that want to get better."
"[Vogt] knows that as well, so I think we're all going to be pulling in the same direction. It's easy to be content with how the year went, and how everybody had indivial. But if we stay there, we aren't going to be destined for a pretty good year."
Learning from your mistakes is a sign of maturity, and Kwan's reflection on 2023 and admission that the Guardians can't repeat the same mentality show that he has grown up as a big leaguer.
It won't be easy for Cleveland to repeat as division champions in a tightly contested American League Central. But they're already in a better spot than they were a few years ago by knowing the mindset they must have.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Executive Discusses State Of Cleveland's Pitching Staff
MORE: Guardians Will Have No Shortage Of Starting Pitching Depth In 2025
MORE: REPORT: Cleveland Guardians Sign Former All-Star Starting Pitcher
MORE: Guardians' New Pitcher Reveals Puzzled Reaction to Being Signed
MORE: Several Cleveland Guardians Predicted To Be 2025 MLB All-Stars