Several Cleveland Guardians Predicted To Be 2025 MLB All-Stars
The Cleveland Guardians were one of the top teams in baseball during the entire 2024 season. With that, they had several players suit up for the American League in the All-Star Game.
ESPN recently released their "Way-Too-Early 2025 MLB All-Star" predictions and included several Guardians on their list.
However, there were also a few notable names that were left off of their projection.
Jose Ramirez - 3B
No surprises here, but ESPN is predicting that Jose Ramirez will be the American League's starting third baseman in the Mid-Summer Classic.
Ramirez, now 32 years old, has shown no signs of slowing down and is still in the middle of his prime.
He finished the 2024 season just one home run shy of a 40/40 season, and some analysts believe he will accomplish this feat in the upcoming season.
J-Ram has established himself as not just the best third baseman in the game but one of the top players in MLB.
Barring an unforeseen injury, it would be shocking if Ramirez did not participate in the All-Star Game in 2025.
Emmanuel Clase - Relief Pitcher
Emmanuel Clase made MLB history last July as one of just three other pitchers in MLB history to record multiple saves in an All-Star Game.
Clase was easily the best reliever during the regular season in 2024 and finished the season with a 0.61 ERA and 0.66 WHIP.
While it's unlikely that the closer will recreate the same stats in 2025, he's still primed to have another elite season and make another All-Star appearance this year.
Key Guardians Missing From Prediction
David Fry and Steven Kwan were each named All-Stars last season but are missing from ESPN's projection.
Fry's absence makes sense, considering he likely won't make his season debut until June or July due to offseason elbow surgery and will be limited as just a designated hitter this year.
However, omitting Kwan from this prediction is a bold choice, considering he had a .352/.407/.512 batting average pre-All-Star break in 2024.
Sure, Kwan's second-half stats were less than stellar, but the lack of production could have been due to an injury that forced him to miss the final two weeks of the regular season.
Once the playoffs started, Kwan was back to his elite contact-hitting self.
There could also be a path for Cade Smith to receive All-Star recognition if he can recreate his elite stats from a year ago.
The 25-year-old was silently one of the best relievers during the regular season but gained a lot of national recognition during Cleveland's playoff run.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: What Role Could Jakob Junis Have With The Cleveland Guardians?
MORE: Insiders Slam Former Guardians Pitcher With Rough Take
MORE: Guardians Name Starter for Spring Training Opening Game, Per Report
MORE: Guardians' Top Prospect Confident, Diligent At First Spring Training
MORE: Guardians' Shane Bieber Reacts After First Bullpen Session Since Surgery