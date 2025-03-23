Guardians Star Tanner Bibee Reflects On New Contract Extension
It has been a very significant week for star Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee.
This past Wednesday, the right-hander was named Cleveland's 2025 Opening Day starter for the team's Thursday, March 27 contest against the Kansas City Royals.
And on Saturday, the team announced that it signed him to a five-year contract extension through the 2029 season.
Soon after the contract extension news was shared, Bibee made his third Cactus League start of the year against the San Diego Padres. The 26-year-old earned his third win of the spring, allowing six hits, three earned runs, and one walk, while throwing five strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work.
He then addressed media after the game, reflecting on what his new contract extension means to him and his Major and Minor League teammates throughout the Guardians organization.
"I feel like it just [says] like, 'Keep going,'" Bibee said. "I mean, I wasn't really necessarily a super high pick out of the draft. I mean, I feel like I kind of really leaned into what Cleveland kind of develops into. And I feel like it was, obviously, very mutually beneficial. And I feel like I got to a point where I kind of was able to blossom a little bit I think in 2022. So I think I've just kind of [got to] use that from here on out."
After being selected by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Cal State Fullerton, he quickly burst onto the scene as one of the best pitchers in Minor League Baseball.
Bibee began his professional career in 2022, starting the year with the High-A Lake County Captains before being promoted to the Double-A Akron RubberDucks. In 25 combined starts across High-A and Double-A, the right-hander went 8-2 with a 2.17 ERA, throwing 167 strikeouts to just 27 walks in 132.2 innings of work. He was named the Double-A Eastern League PItcher of the Year, earning Eastern League All-Star honors as well.
The following season, Bibee made just three Minor League starts with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers before being promoted to the Guardians in late April. Since then, he has become one of MLB's premier pitchers, earning 2023 American League Rookie of the Year runner-up honors and a 2024 Fielding Bible Award.
Now, after a rapid rise through the Minor League ranks, Bibee is set to be one of Cleveland's franchise cornerstones for years to come.
