Guardians Urged To Address This Area Of Need In 2025
A new year means a time for new beginnings and resolutions; the same can be said for the Cleveland Guardians. They certainly can make a New Year's resolution or two to get themselves back in the playoffs next year.
Zachary D Rymer of Bleacher Report came up with a resolution for each MLB team, and he is urging the Guardians to address their starting rotation needs in 2025.
"How the Guardians won 92 games and the AL Central title in 2024 is a long story, but suffice it to say their rotation isn't a main character in it. Only Colorado Rockies starters produced fewer wins above replacement," wrote Rymer.
"The phrase 'room for improvement' comes to mind, and not even facetiously. The Guardians will get Shane Bieber back from Tommy John surgery at some point, and Gavin Williams and newcomer Luis L. Ortiz are both breakout candidates."
There's no question that the Guardians' rotation was lackluster at best in 2024. However, early injuries to Shane Bieber and Gavin Williams didn't help with that.
The Guardians have made some moves to address their starting core, and now it's full of potential arms they could deploy during the regular season.
Some of the most notable additions include Luis Ortiz and Slacde Cecconi.
It's hard to envision Cleveland's rotation being any worse than it was in 2024. Having a healthy Williams and, eventually, Bieber will simply help with that, and Ortiz could break out as a legitimate middle-of-the-rotation arm.
However, this does not mean the Guardians can stop searching for upgrades now. If they can acquire a veteran arm such as Erick Fedde, they absolutely should.
It will be interesting to see if the front office makes any more rotation-centered moves before spring training begins.