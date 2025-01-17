How Guardians Recent Trade Could Be Connected To Roki Sasaki
On Friday, The Cleveland Guardians made a relatively minor trade regarding the overall MLB landscape.
The Guardians traded Myles Straw to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for a player to be named later or financial compensation.
However, Straw headed north of the border wasn't the only piece the Guardians attached to this trade. Cleveland also added a sum of international signing money for the 2025 period.
This is the money a team has available to them to sign international free agents, including Japanese superstar pitcher Roki Sasaki.
As it stands on Friday afternoon, the Blue Jays, along with the Los Angeles Dodgers, are one of the two reported finalists for Sasaki, making this recent trade with the Guardians more interesting.
MLB insider Robert Murray even mentioned Cleveland and Toronto's trade as something to watch and said the $2 million the Blue Jays received from the Guardians "is not insignificant."
"In my head, that gave me two ideas. One, they may have the indication that they have gotten Sasaki. Or two, they may believe that he's going elsewhere and they're trying to make a last ditch effort to go out and get Sasaki," added Murray.
Does all of this mean Sasaki is for sure heading to the Blue Jays? No, and Murray says that, but it does add another layer to this compelling story all of the baseball world is watching unfold.
Where Sasaki ends up has been one of the top storylines of the offseason. Those around baseball viewed the Dodgers as the clear frontrunners to land the elite young arm.
But there's a reason the Blue Jays are still in the mix, and now they have even more financial compensation to help convince one of the top young arms in the game to come to Toronto for the first part of his MLB career.