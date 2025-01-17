Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Trade Former Gold Glove Outfielder To Blue Jays

Cleveland has traded veteran center fielder Myles Straw to Toronto after three-plus seasons with the Guardians organization.

Logan Potosky

Sep 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) catches a ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
This past December, the Cleveland Guardians made a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, sending three-time Gold Glove Award-winning second baseman Andrés Giménez and right-handed relief pitcher Nick Sandlin to Toronto.

However, this is not the only deal between the two teams this offseason.

On Friday, Cleveland announced that it has traded center fielder Myles Straw to the Blue Jays for a player to be named later or cash. Toronto also stated that it has received international bonus signing pool space and cash from the Guardians as well.

According to The Athletic's Zack Meisel, Cleveland will send the Blue Jays $1 million in both 2025 and 2026, another $1.75 million at the end of 2026, and $2 million in international signing bonus pool space.

After serving as the Guardians' starting center fielder for the previous two-plus seasons, Straw spent nearly all of 2024 with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers.

Sep 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw (7) catches a ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

He batted .240 with 104 hits, 18 doubles, six triples, three home runs, 47 RBI, and 30 stolen bases in 123 regular-season games for the Clippers last year. He eventually batted 4-for-9 (.444) during the International League Playoffs as well. The 30-year-old also played in seven games for Cleveland this past September, batting 1-for-4 (.250) with two stolen bases.

The Guardians acquired Straw during the 2021 season from the Houston Astros in exchange for right-handed relief pitcher Phil Maton and then-Minor League catcher Yainer Diaz. The following year, Straw signed a five-year contract with Cleveland.

In 366 regular-season games with the Guardians, the center fielder batted .240 with 297 hits, 56 doubles, six triples, three home runs, 75 RBI, and 56 stolen bases. He was also one of MLB's premier defensive center fielders during this span, winning a Gold Glove Award in 2022.

Logan Potosky
LOGAN POTOSKY

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

