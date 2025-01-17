Guardians Trade Former Gold Glove Outfielder To Blue Jays
This past December, the Cleveland Guardians made a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, sending three-time Gold Glove Award-winning second baseman Andrés Giménez and right-handed relief pitcher Nick Sandlin to Toronto.
However, this is not the only deal between the two teams this offseason.
On Friday, Cleveland announced that it has traded center fielder Myles Straw to the Blue Jays for a player to be named later or cash. Toronto also stated that it has received international bonus signing pool space and cash from the Guardians as well.
According to The Athletic's Zack Meisel, Cleveland will send the Blue Jays $1 million in both 2025 and 2026, another $1.75 million at the end of 2026, and $2 million in international signing bonus pool space.
After serving as the Guardians' starting center fielder for the previous two-plus seasons, Straw spent nearly all of 2024 with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers.
He batted .240 with 104 hits, 18 doubles, six triples, three home runs, 47 RBI, and 30 stolen bases in 123 regular-season games for the Clippers last year. He eventually batted 4-for-9 (.444) during the International League Playoffs as well. The 30-year-old also played in seven games for Cleveland this past September, batting 1-for-4 (.250) with two stolen bases.
The Guardians acquired Straw during the 2021 season from the Houston Astros in exchange for right-handed relief pitcher Phil Maton and then-Minor League catcher Yainer Diaz. The following year, Straw signed a five-year contract with Cleveland.
In 366 regular-season games with the Guardians, the center fielder batted .240 with 297 hits, 56 doubles, six triples, three home runs, 75 RBI, and 56 stolen bases. He was also one of MLB's premier defensive center fielders during this span, winning a Gold Glove Award in 2022.