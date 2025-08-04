Former Guardians Star Predicted to Sign 'Irresponsible' Contract
The Cleveland Guardians traded away long-time pitcher Shane Bieber at the MLB trade deadline last week, choosing not to hope that the right-hander will regain his form after returning from Tommy John surgery.
The Guardians were able to nab pitching prospect Khal Stephen from the Toronto Blue Jays in the deal, a solid return for a guy who hasn't made a big-league appearance since April 2024.
Bieber also has an opt-out in his contract at the end of this season, so there does exist a world in which Cleveland can reunite with the former Cy Young award winner if it so pleases.
However, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller does not think that will happen, instead predicting that Bieber will sign an "irresponsible" deal with the Los Angeles Angels (irresponsible from the Angels' end).
"Bieber's 2025 season debut should be coming soon. If the 2020 AL Cy Young winner finishes with a flourish, he'll decline his $16M player option for next season in order to make way more than that in free agency," Miller wrote.
When healthy, everyone knows that Bieber is a terrific pitcher. During his last fully healthy campaign in 2022, the 30-year-old went 13-8 with a 2.88 ERA, and he owns a lifetime 3.22 ERA over 136 career appearances and 134 starts.
That's the problem, though. Bieber has pitched just one full season over the last four years, so anyone signing him to a lucrative deal in free agency will be taking a considerable risk, and it's one the cost-conscious Guardians likely won't be taking.
