Guardians' Jose Ramirez Joins Aaron Judge In Elite Territory
Jose Ramirez has long been considered one of the most underrated players in MLB, even though everyone may not want to admit it.
That reality has remained the case this season, as the Cleveland Guardians star continues to record superstar-caliber stats and is matching the same production as one of baseball’s greatest stars right now.
Just how good has Ramirez’s 2025 campaign been? Well, he and New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge are the only two players in the American League to have achieved an incredibly impressive stat.
As Just Baseball pointed out on X, Ramirez and Judge are the only two players in the American League to have a batting average over .300 and an OPS of over .900. Not only does this show how often the two players are getting hits, but it also shows the impact of those hits.
Considering Judge is a frontrunner to win the MVP this season, this is pretty impressive territory for Ramirez to be in. Perhaps, this stat will help Ramierz start to get the MVP consideration he so greatly deserves.
Ramirez officially reached this territory on Sunday afternoon. In his first at-bat of the game, he blasted a two-run home run to deep right field. It was his second home run of the series against the Minnesota Twins.
Since the All-Star Break, Ramirez has been playing some of the best baseball of his career. He decided to sit out the actual All-Star game to get some rest instead, and now he is hitting .344/.452/.689 with an OPS of 1.141, including four home runs, nine doubles, and one triple.
J-Ram may not get all the love and attention he deserves because of playing in a small market such as Cleveland, but the stats don’t lie; he should be in MVP consideration this season.
