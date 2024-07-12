How Likely Is A Cleveland Guardians Trade for Bo Bichette?
The Cleveland Guardians have long been connected as a potential trade suitor for Toronto Blue Jays shorstop Bo Bichette.
While the fit would be perfect and Bichette would fill one of the biggest needs for the Guardians, the Blue Jays have been very hesitant to trade their young infielder.
Bichette has not been able to get a long-term deal done with Toronto. There have been reports that the discussions have not gone great to this point. However, the Blue Jays still hope to turn that around.
If they aren't able to get an extension done with Bichette, he is scheduled to hit open MLB free agency following the 2025 season.
MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post recent took a look at the chances that Bichette gets traded. He only gives that scenario an 11 percent chance of happening.
Those aren't great odds, but they could increase as the deadline draws closer.
It's very clear that toronto will not be contending this season. They could opt to make some moves rather than risk losing players for lower costs at the trade deadline next year or seeing them walk for free in free agency.
During the 2024 MLB season so far, Bichette has not been producing at the level he normally does. He has been hitting .222/.275/.321 to go along with four home runs and 30 RBI. Those numbers are not what was expected from him.
A better sample size for the young shorstop can be seen in 2023. He hit .306/.339/.475 and also contributed 20 home runs and 73 RBI. Back in 2022, his numbers were even higher, hitting .290/.333/.469 and hitting 24 home runs and drive in 93 RBI.
Even though he has not been playing up to his potential this season, the potential is still very clear.
Should he become available, Cleveland should aggressively try to get a trade done. The Guardians' championship window is officially open. They need to acquire players who can help them win both now and in the future.
Acquiring Bichette and signing him long-term would be a dream scenario for Cleveland. It's not likely to happen, but it's not impossible.