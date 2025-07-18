Cleveland Baseball Insider

Insider Believes Guardians Star Is A Player 'To Watch' As Trade Deadline Looms

One MLB Insider identified this Cleveland Guardians star as a trade target to watch as the deadline approaches.

Apr 26, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) celebrates after pitching a scoreless eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The trade deadline will be here before we know it, and the Cleveland Guardians have some tough decisions to make before then.

One of those decisions is what the organization ultimately does with star closer Emmanuel Clase.

Clase is a key piece to Cleveland's bullpen, but the reliever could fetch a massive return for a World Series contender looking to fortify their bullpen.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com believes that Clase is one of "10 trade targets to watch as the deadline looms.

"Cade Smith has closer stuff and could take over that job if Clase were traded, and while the Guardians control the three-time All-Star through 2028, he could be the perfect trade candidate for a club consistently seeking young talent," wrote Feinsand.

"Clase struggled at the start of the season (6.75 ERA, two blown saves in seven opportunities through the end of April), but he's looked like his All-Star self since, converting 15 of 17 save opportunities with a 1.20 ERA in 29 appearances."

The Guardians are in a fortunate position, as if they were to move Clase, they have another closer ready and waiting in their bullpen in Cade Smith.

Perhaps, this could incentivize the front office even more to deal with the three-time All-Star.

As Feinsand pointed out, after a rough start, Clase has improved significantly since then.

Given Clase's contract, the Guardians don't have to move him in the next few weeks. However, he still remains a player to keep an eye on before July 31.

