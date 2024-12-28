Insider Drops Urgent Advice to Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians have certainly been busy making moves this MLB offseason, but not the types of moves their fans really want to see.
They traded second baseman Andres Gimenez. They sent All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor packing. They haven't made a single impactful free-agent signing outside of retaining Shane Bieber and simply replacing Naylor with Carlos Santana.
Yes, the Guardians did take part of the return for Gimenez and flip it to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for pitcher Luis Ortiz, but there is no question that Cleveland still has plenty of holes that need to be filled.
Of course, perhaps the biggest area of concern is still the starting rotation, where the Guardians struggled mightily in 2024.
Mandy Bell of MLB.com still feels that Cleveland's pitching staff could pose some problems heading into next season, which is why she is suggesting that the Guardians make a move there before the 2025 campaign begins.
"[Joey] Cantillo and No. 25 prospect Doug Nikhazy are the next two in line to be everyday arms in the rotation. But as a certain former Guardians manager (and now Reds skipper) always said: If you think you have enough pitching, get more," Bell wrote, referencing Terry Francona. "So maybe the organization will feel the need to add more arms before Spring Training."
Cleveland has a whole lot of question marks in its rotation at the moment.
Bieber is recovering from Tommy John surgery and will miss the first couple of months of the season (at least), and Ortiz has very limited experience as a starter. Outside of Tanner Bibee, the rest of the staff is essentially full of unknowns.
There is still time for the Guardians to add an arm or two, but they need to start making headway on that before the market dries up.