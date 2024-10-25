Insider Thinks Elite Slugger Would Be Fit for Guardians
Heading into the MLB offseason, the Cleveland Guardians are going to be a very interesting team to monitor.
Throughout their franchise history, the Guardians have not been a big spender during the offseason. However, after coming so close to the World Series and being a piece or two away from a championship, could that change?
Looking at the upcoming MLB free agency market, there are quite a few players who would be big-time additions for Cleveland. Some of the players available could be enough to power the Guardians to a championship.
FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray singled out one "strong" fit for Cleveland in free agency. He thinks that New York Mets star slugger Pete Alonso would be exactly the kind of player that would take the Guardians to the next level.
"The top free-agent bat available is Pete Alonso — he would be a strong fit in Cleveland — but would the Guardians pay what it takes to sign him? Consider me skeptical," Murray wrote.
Murray is right for being skeptical that Cleveland would pay up to get Alonso. But, if they did opt to change strategy and be willing to pay to bring a star onboard, the slugging first baseman would be a massive impact addition.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Mets, Alonso ended up hitting 34 home runs to go along with 88 RBI, while also batting .240/.329/.459.
Those numbers would bring exactly the kind of offensive firepower that the Guardians need. Far too often in 2024, their offense completely disappeared. They can't afford to have that happen again in 2025.
Alonso would be too expensive for the Cleveland budget from years past. That being said, teams that want to truly win a championship sometimes have to go all-in and spend.
Fans can always hope that the Guardians will realize how close they are and be willing to do whatever it takes. If they decide to get aggressive, they could pony up the money to bring Alonso in.
Needless to say, this option would be extremely intriguing. Alonso would bring elite power and production to a lineup that needs it badly. It's a match made in heaven if the two sides could come to an agreement on contract details.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors about Cleveland this offseason. They haven't been this close to a championship in quite awhile and they should go all-out to make it happen.
Signing a player like Alonso could be the move that powers them over the top and into the World Series next season.