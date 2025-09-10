Joey Cantillo Blanks the Royals, Guardians Hold Serve in Wild Card Race
With an above-.500 record in September despite owning a bottom-five offense, the Guardians are no strangers to winning pitchers’ duels. Tuesday night’s showdown may have been their biggest win of the season and a long overdue coming-out party for Joey Cantillo. The left-hander pitched eight shutout innings, surrendering just four hits, including a leadoff single to open the ninth.
For offensively anemic teams, the winning formula is simple: strong starting pitching, production from the middle of the order, and a lockdown bullpen. Cleveland had all three in spades last night. Aside from Cantillo, José Ramírez homered and later scored on David Fry’s fourth-inning double, while Cade Smith closed the book in the ninth.
Cantillo, one of six pieces acquired in the 2020 Mike Clevinger trade, delivered one of the best starts of his major league career. After spending more than three full seasons in the minors, he was the last player from that deal to debut. Cantillo began 2025 in the bullpen as a mop-up arm but was sent to Columbus to be stretched out when the rotation needed depth.
Since returning, the Hawaii native has cemented his role, allowing one or fewer earned runs in four of his last five starts. He struck out five Tuesday, which all came from the fourth inning on. Cantillo’s changeup continued to be his strongest pitch as he got eight whiffs on 16 changeups. His ability to work into the ninth gave the bullpen a much-needed breather. Combined with Slade Cecconi’s eight-inning gem on Monday, only Zak Kent and Smith have been used out of the pen this week.
Smith’s performance was encouraging after he entered with an inherited runner and a save opportunity in the ninth. Leaning almost exclusively on his fastball, the Canadian closer retired Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez to seal the victory. Since stepping into the role after Emmanuel Clase was placed on leave, Smith owns a 3.60 ERA with nine saves and has logged four consecutive scoreless outings.
The Guardians and Royals meet again tonight at 6:40 from Progressive Field for game three of four. Jonathan Bowlan will serve as the opener for Kansas City, while Cleveland counters with left-hander Logan Allen. The Guardians have tagged Bowlan for two earned runs across five innings this season. Allen has not pitched against the Royals this season, but the southpaw has allowed 16 earned runs in his last three starts after having a strong start to the season.