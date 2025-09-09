Slade Cecconi Almost Throws No-Hitter, Guardians Cement Playoff Contender Status
Slade Cecconi might be the embodiment of the Cleveland Guardians’ 2025 season. Once a highly touted prospect, Cecconi struggled in the high minors and majors (‘23: 6.38 ERA at Reno (AAA), ‘24: 6.66 ERA with Arizona (MLB)) and was viewed as a lottery ticket when he was dealt to the Guardians alongside a competitive balance pick for Josh Naylor in the offseason. Cecconi is not the most naturally gifted “thrower” on the staff, but his gutsiness and ability to pitch his way out of jams have made him a welcome addition to an organization built on lottery tickets who bring their “A” game and get the job done.
Cecconi’s light has never shined brighter in Cleveland than in his near no-hitter last night, when he kept Royals hitters out of the hit column until Michael Massey broke through with a leadoff single in the eighth inning. Cecconi finished eight scoreless innings, allowing just the lone hit with three walks and three strikeouts. His curveball was the difference-maker, as Kansas City put only six of them in play with an average exit velocity of just 73 mph.
Had Cecconi completed Cleveland’s first no-hitter since Len Barker’s 1981 perfect game, Brayan Rocchio would have been remembered as the defensive hero thanks to multiple strong stops throughout the night. Rocchio has been one of the Guardians’ biggest second-half surprises, hitting .272 with 3 home runs and 28 RBIs across 48 games since the All-Star break.
Barker himself weighed in on Cleveland’s decades-long no-hitter drought earlier this week on The Carlos Baerga Show with Gabb Goudy.
Offensively, the Guardians put together one of their best performances of the season. Short of Bo Naylor, every Cleveland starter recorded a hit, with five players—including Rocchio—logging multi-hit games. Daniel Schneeman, Kyle Manzardo, and Nolan Jones each drove in two runs in the victory. Those three, plus José Ramírez and Steven Kwan, are the only Guardians with at least 20 games played and a .300 on-base percentage this season.
Cleveland has now beaten Kansas City in six of their ten matchups this year, including three of the four at Progressive Field. Tonight, it’s a battle of southpaws as Joey Cantillo takes the ball for the Guardians against Royals lefty Noah Cameron. Cantillo’s second half has been a mixed bag, but he has held opponents to one earned run in three of his last four starts. Cameron, meanwhile, has become Kansas City’s de facto ace in the wake of Cole Ragans’ injury-riddled season.