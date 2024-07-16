Jose Ramirez Home Run Derby Recap, Cleveland Guardians News
Jose Ramirez had unfinished business with the Home Run Derby.
He competed in the 2022 competition but was eliminated in the first round. Later, it was revealed that J-Ram was dealing with a thumb injury that forced him to have surgery in the offseason.
Flash forward to 2024 and the Cleveland Guardians third baseman said "let's run it back."
Home Run Derby Round One
Ramirez put on a show in the first round. He was sixth up and hit 21 home runs, which was good enough to send him to the semi-finals before all of the other contestants had a chance.
Through his first 50 pitches, Ramirez's longest home run traveled 419 feet, the average exit velocity was 101.2 mph, and his average distance was 382 feet.
Home Run Derby Round Two
It was Guardians vs. Royals, an American League Central showdown, in round two as Ramirez was paired up with Kansas City Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr.
Witt Jr. went first and put up 17 total home runs setting the number for J-Ram to beat.
Ramirez hit 12 home runs before the bonus round, and it was clear he was getting tired by the end of the first 40 pitches. His bat speed was slowing down, and the ball just wasn't going as far.
That tiredness carried into the bonus round, as he quickly hit his three outs without putting up another home run. Ramirez finished the round with just 12 homers and was eliminated from the competition.
While it would've been cool to see Ramirez go to the finals or win the whole thing, seeing him participate and advance to the next round was fun to watch.
J-Ram might still be one of the most overlooked superstars in baseball, and getting the spotlight as he did on Monday night is something he deserves more often.