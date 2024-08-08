Jose Ramirez Makes Cleveland Guardians, MLB History Against Diamondbacks
The Cleveland Guardians may have lost both games in their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon, but Jose Ramirez once again showed why he’s one of the best players in baseball, adding his name to MLB history.
J-Ram launched his 30th home run of the season in the sixth inning of game two against Eduardo Rodriguez. This homer marked an incredible accomplishment for Ramirez’s career.
Ramirez now has three separate seasons in which he’s hit 30 or more home runs and stolen 20 or more bases. The other seasons he did this in were 2018 and 2021.
This is the most by a player in Cleveland baseball history, and he joins Alex Rodriguez and Howard Johnson, who are tied for the most by a third baseman in MLB history, per Sarah Langs.
J-Ram has always been known for his energetic playstyle and ability to create chaos on the basepaths. This skill, combined with the ability to hit for power, is one of the reasons he’s one of the most feared offense players in the sport.
The Guardians are currently first in the American League Central and are in a position to return to the postseason this fall. A lot of this has to do with Ramirez’s offense at the plate and on the basepaths. He’s currently hitting .282/.335/.548 with an OPS of .883 in 111 games.
There are very few players in MLB that can do what J-Ram ca, and Cleveland is lucky to have him.