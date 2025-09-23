Jose Ramirez receives massive endorsement from franchise legend
The Cleveland Guardians are in the midst of a historic run that will potentially culminate with an American League Central title at the end of this week. Even if the division is held onto by the collapsing Detroit Tigers, the Guardians control their own destiny in terms of a Wild Card spot.
While the Guardians are becoming known as "luck merchants," the team still has plenty of star power thanks to Jose Ramirez. He is having another All-Star season with 30 home runs, 31 doubles, 40 stolen bases, and still six games to go. While he may be doing this quietly in terms of the national scene, due to the AL MVP showdown between Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh, fans in Cleveland know he is consistently one of the greatest in the game.
This was reinforced by franchise legend and BIGPLAY Sports Network host Carlos Baerga, a three-time All-Star known for his fantastic play in the early-1990s, on his eponymous show Monday. He reminded fans ahead of this monumental week to appreciate Ramirez, as he will be "one of the best players to ever play in this uniform."
This is a great reminder for Guardians fans, as it's easy to take Ramirez's stellar play for granted. He has made the All-Star Game every year since 2021 and is closing in on both 300 career home runs and 300 career stolen bases. Throw in five top-5 finishes in AL MVP voting, and we are not talking about your usual All-Star.
Looking ahead to this week, Ramirez is going to be looked to by fans and teammates alike as the Guardians try to do the impossible and steal the AL Central crown from the stumbling Tigers. On August 25, the Guardians were 12.5 games behind the Tigers. Now? They are just one back with three head-to-head matchups starting Tuesday.
A former star like Baerga clearly knows what it takes to win, and it's clear he sees the same in Ramirez. Per Baseball Reference, Ramirez is already fourth (57.4) among position players in terms of WAR in team history.
This already makes him a franchise legend, before considering his love for the city alongside his amazing play on the field. But if he can help lead the Guardians to an AL Central title this week? There may be no other player who can ever accomplish such a feat, not just in Cleveland but anywhere in MLB.