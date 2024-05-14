José Ramírez’s Historic Game Leads Guardians To Win Over Rangers
After a scoreless game through seven innings, the Cleveland Guardians tallied a combined seven runs in the final two frames to earn a series-opening victory against the Texas Rangers on Monday night.
Cleveland has now won two straight games by a score of 7-0, defeating the Chicago White Sox by the same score one day prior. The Guardians’ six shutouts are tied for the most in MLB, while its five away shutouts are two more than the next five best MLB teams.
One of Cleveland’s main sparks during its late-game rally was third baseman José Ramírez.
In the top of the eighth inning, Ramírez recorded a two-run single to extend the Guardians’ lead to 3-0. One frame later, the five-time MLB All-Star immediately followed up with another two-run single, giving Cleveland a 7-0 advantage.
Prior to his pair of run-producing base knocks, Ramírez stole second base in both the first and seventh innings, bringing his stolen base total to seven on the year.
According to Luke Potosky on X, the 31-year-old is the fifth Cleveland player in the Divisional Era (since 1969) to record at least four RBI and two stolen bases in a single game. He joins Steven Kwan (September 25, 2022), Bradley Zimmer (July 25, 2017), Aaron Boone (September 24, 2006), and Joe Carter (June 10, 1986).
Additionally, Ramírez now has 1,367 hits and 209 stolen bases in his MLB career, all with the Guardians. On Monday night, he passed Hal Trosky for 11th on Cleveland’s career hits list, and Hall-of-Famer Elmer Flick for sixth on the franchise’s career stolen bases list.
Up next, the Guardians seek their third consecutive win when they continue their three-game road series against the Rangers on Tuesday night at 8:05 p.m.