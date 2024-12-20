Latest On Cleveland Guardians, Josh Naylor, Lane Thomas Trade Rumors
As the offseason continues, so do the trade rumors surrounding the Cleveland Guardians.
The two popular names reportedly on the trade block heading into the Winter Meetings were Josh Naylor and Lane Thomas. However, Cleveland pivoted, and instead of trading either of them, they moved Andres Gimenez and his contract to the Toronto Blue Jays.
How did the Giemnez trade affect Thomas and Naylor's trade status? Are the Guardians still open and willing to deal them to a new team?
Jeff Passan of ESPN recently published a story describing the latest in free agency and trade market updates and provided an update on the Cleveland duo.
According to Passan, Thomas is one of the current outfielders on the trade block who "are there to be had."
As for Naylor, the MLB insider mentioned he is another option available for teams looking to trade. However, Passan does note that the first base trade market is "crowded," and that doesn't even include the remaining first baseman free agents.
So, even after the Gimenez trade, the front office appears still willing to deal with another big player from their Major League roster.
It is important to remember that none of these rumors and reports should be surprising regarding Cleveland's trade history.
Both Naylor and Thomas are heading into their final season of team control, which is one when the front office typically looks to move their players.
Even though they may be in trade reports, that doesn't mean they'll be moved before Opening Day. However, both players will likely continue to be brought up in trade talks through the winter.