Legendary Cleveland Pitcher Headlines 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot Newcomers
There's no higher honor for a big leaguer than being voted into the MLB Hall of Fame. Only the best players and those who've left a lasting impression on the game can take their rightful place in Cooperstown.
The Baseball Hall of Fame revealed the ballot for the 2025 class, and one legendary former Cleveland pitcher—CC Sabathia — is on the list for the first time.
Sabathia had a long and successful career as a big-league starting pitcher. He threw in MLB for 19 years with three different teams. However, Sabathia's legendary career began in Cleveland.
Cleveland selected Sabathia in the first round of the 1998 MLB Draft when the pitcher was just 17 years old.
Sabathia spent eight years with the major league team and finished with a 3.83 ERA, 1.265 WHIP, 3.72 FIP, and 115 ERA+. As a member of the than-named Indians, CC came in second in the Rookie of the Year voting in 2001, was a three-time All-Star, won the 2007 Cy Young award, and even finished sixth in the MVP voting in 2008
Sabathia recently appeared on the Kelece brothers' podcast "New Heights," and he talked about living in Cleveland for almost a decade. He admitted that although he was born in California, Cleveland is where he grew up as an adult.
“I grew up in Cleveland. I got to Cleveland when I was 17 years old and I stayed there until I was 28," said Sabathia.
"Three out of four of my kids were born there. Me and my wife got married there. That was my home. I stayed there in the offseason. I went to Cavs games. That city holds a special place in me and my wife’s heart, and like I always say, born and raised in Cali, grew up in Cleveland."
There's no question that Sabathia will eventually be inducted. The only unknown is whether he will become a first-ballot Hall of Famer.