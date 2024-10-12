LOOK: Cleveland Guardians Celebrate ALDS Victory In Locker Room
For the third time in October, the Cleveland Guardians popped champagne while celebrating a massive victory. First, it was for clinching a spot in the postseason. Then, it was for winning the American League Central division. This time, the Guardians got to celebrating their ALDS victory over the Detroit Tigers.
The Guardians players quickly returned to the locker room after the final out, and Stephen Vogt gave an inspiring speech before the celebration officially began.
"We are so proud of this group. Back against the walls, never out of it. We answered, and we shut them down. We still have work to do. Let's freaking go!" said Vogt.
Here are some more clips, videos, and pictures from the locker room celebration:
Emotions were running high for everyone leading up to the series and during the game. Those emotions continued, but this time, it was relief, smiles, and happiness.
Brayan Rocchio got a speacil treament from his teammaets during the celebration. Rocchio was incredible both on defense and with his bat in this series.
One of the best moments during Cleveland's playoff-clinching celebration was Austin Hedges gifting Cleveland's manager with a massive WWE belt and naming him "the champion of the world." The belt made another appearance following the ALDS victory, but this time, it went to Lane Thomas, who has a legitimate case to be the MVP of the series.
Here's the moment Thomas got the belt from Hedges.
Throughout the previous celebrations, Vogt and players such as Jose Ramirez have said, " The job isn't finished." That mindset has helped them reach the ALCS, and it's certainly going to be the mantra of this team as they prepare to take on the New York Yankees starting on Monday night.