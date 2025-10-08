Major Cleveland newspaper shares critical message to Guardians ownership
Jose Deserves Better. The Fans Deserve Better. Cleveland Deserves Better.
Those 10 words were displayed on a full-page advertisement in the Cleveland Plain Dealer that was published early Wednesday morning.
The Cleveland Guardians finished the 2025 campaign with an overall record of 88-74, placing them first in the American League Central at the end of the regular season. They were ultimately knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round against the Detroit Tigers in a 2-1 series defeat at home.
The team no doubt weathered the storm time and time again this year, but the disappointments are still alarming. The Guardians had far too many holes and inconsistencies to genuinely compete for a World Series title.
And from 2024 to 2025, the roster only got even worse.
The front office moved on from Shane Bieber in a trade at the deadline. Just months before that, they sent power hitter Josh Naylor to the Arizona Diamondbacks. And on top of losing two huge faces of the team, starter Louis Ortiz and closer Emmanuel Clase were placed on leave due to gambling investigations.
This team defied expectations and did the unthinkable. But it isn't something that can keep happening. The Guardians cannot enter 2025 with the current roster they have in place.
In an interview surfacing on social media, future Hall of Famer Jose Ramirez spoke to his frustrations with the front office's lack of moves. The 33-year-old claimed that the front office was supposed to make changes and bring in a winning roster to build around him after he took a discount on his previous contract extension.
Ramirez has spent his entire 13-year career with Cleveland, being named a seven-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger. He hasn't just been an average starter; he's been nothing short of elite.
He's currently averaging an incredible slashing line of .353/.504/.857, providing The Land with extraordinary hitting and a consistent ability to get on base. You'd think with those numbers that a team would do anything and everything to capitalize on his prime, yet that's just not the case with the Guardians.
Yes, they've competed in the playoffs seven times since 2016, but they've only come close to raising the highest honor once. They've lost in the ALDS three times, the ALCS twice and the ALWC once, while falling in the World Series in 2016 to the Chicago Cubs in seven games.
Cleveland seems destined to mediocrity unless the front office, led by Paul Dolan, is willing to spend a buck. As the Plain Dealer ad reads, "Paul Dolan is wasting his career. No vision. No investment. Either commit to winning or sell the team, Paul."
Jose Knows It. The Fans Know It. Cleveland Knows It.
While it's currently unclear who paid for this full page ad in the Plain Dealer, the sentiment is widely accepted by Cleveland fans everywhere.
The time for Ramirez to be one of the best players in the world is closing and the Guardians must capitalize on the commitment he has made to The Land. Only time will tell if the public backlash will awaken the organization to pick up the phone and make some calls.