Cleveland Guardians fans nervous about alarming Jose Ramirez interview
Cleveland Guardians fans are nervous because of an interview of superstar third baseman Jose Ramirez surfacing on social media.
The Guardians did the unthinkable this offseason, deleting a 15.5-game deficit to win the American League Central. However, they lost to the Detroit Tigers in the Wild Card series and now have to answer some serious questions to their franchise cornerstone.
In an interview surfacing on social media, Ramirez speaks about his frustrations with Cleveland’s lack of spending in order to compete. Ramirez claims that Guardians management misled him, stating that the team was supposed to take advantage of his hometown discount to assemble a team capable of contending.
The 33 year-old expressed that things will change in his 2028 contract extension talks.
According to rumors and speculation online, this interview is months old. However, it has resurfaced after Cleveland’s Wild Card exit against the Tigers.
Within the interview, Ramirez reiterates the fact that he loves the city of Cleveland and that he would like to spend the rest of his career with the Guardians.
But there’s no denying that he’s super aware of the team’s inability to build real talent around him. He’s aware that the team has some promising young players, but has a prime opportunity to compete in an overall bad division and they are choosing not to due to budgeting constraints.
It’s hard to believe that Ramirez took that team-friendly deal all the way back in 2022. While the Guardians have cracked the MLB Playoffs consistently, they seem to be hoping to just surprise somebody. They were outmatched by the New York Yankees one season ago. This year, they were outmatched by the Tigers, which is much more concerning.
From the start, Ramirez has made it clear that money is not a motivator. He left at least $100 million on the table to remain with the Guardians. He’s comfortable in Cleveland, but he’s now voicing his frustration for the first time – and the Guardians will have to respond.
Many fans online are nervous about losing Ramirez, stating that they’d lose hope in the front office if something like that were to happen.
Others are happy to see Ramirez applying pressure to the Guardians, who have been conservative with their approach on the free agent market. Perhaps this pressure could persuade the Guardians to get him some help.
The sentiment between most fans is that this team is close due to stellar starting pitching and promising young players, making this offseason the perfect time to spend. With Ramirez applying pressure, fans are hopeful that ownership will try to win.
This winter will be an interesting one for the Guardians. Due to increasing salaries on players like Ramirez and starting pitcher Tanne Bibee, the team will need to add about $30 million to their payroll just to get back to where they are at right now.
If the front office adds a few offensive pieces via free agency or trade, the Guardians will be a lot closer to making some noise in the MLB Playoffs due to their established starting rotation and bullpen.