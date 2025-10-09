MLB analyst gives bold claim on Guardians outfielder Chase DeLauter
Chase DeLauter made his MLB debut against the Detroit Tigers in the MLB Playoffs.
While the Guardians lost the series in three games, DeLauter’s presence was a long-awaited sight for fans that want to see more power in Cleveland’s batting lineup.
Former Cleveland Indians pitcher and MLB analyst Jensen Lewis joined The BIGPLAY Cleveland Show to put a bow on this Guardians season. While diagnosing where the Guardians will go next season, Lewis made a bold claim about DeLauter’s future.
“Barring something unforeseen, pencil him in as your Opening Day center fielder next year,” Lewis said.
DeLauter had not played in an organized baseball game since July, when he was sidelined with a wrist injury that required surgery. This injury was a major disappointment for the Guardians, as their No. 2 prospect and closest thing to internal, offensive help was going to be sidelined while rehabbing.
But the Guardians were able to do the unthinkable, turning their season around and coming back from a historic 15.5-game deficit to win the American League Central Division.
When manager Stephen Vogt was tasked with assembling a playoff roster that could compete with the Tigers, he decided that it was time to take a look at Cleveland’s power-hitting outfielder.
DeLauter gave the Guardians six competitive at bats during his two games of action in the Wild Card series. It was a tremendously difficult spot to ask a young player to make his professional debut in the MLB Playoffs, where the pitching is better and everything is magnified.
The 24-year-old outfielder was able to collect his first major league hit during the postseason with the Guardians and bounced back nicely from a defensive gaffe in the outfield during the first inning of Game 2. All signs point to DeLauter opening next season with the Guardians.
Lewis was supportive of how difficult it would be for any player to debut on such a big stage and believes that DeLauter has the mental makeup necessary to command a starting center field spot in Cleveland next season.
“What a great kid,” Lewis said. “A lot of competitive at-bats there, really showed some discipline in the strike zone.”
The Guardians will hope that the same power that DeLauter showcased in the minor league ranks will follow him up to Cleveland in 2026.
He has 20 minor league home runs in just over 500 plate appearances and there’s plenty of room to be optimistic about what he could bring to the big league club as long as he can stay healthy for an extended period of time.