MLB Analyst Reveals Cleveland Guardians' Biggest Concern Leading Up To Playoffs
The Cleveland Guardians have a firm hold on first place in the American League Central. That doesn't mean this team is without flaws, and the Guardians certainly have concerns heading into a potential postseason series.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently analyzed each playoff contender's biggest concern to watch as the season comes to a close. For the Guardians, Bowden identifies the starting rotation as their biggest worry.
Here's what he had to say:
"The Guardians have the best bullpen in baseball, a strong defensive team, an MVP candidate in José Ramírez and one of the most fundamentally sound teams in the league. However, the rotation is a glaring weakness as they head down the stretch. On the season, their starting pitchers rank 24th in ERA, 24th in WHIP and 21st in batting average against," wrote Bowden.
No one is going to argue that Cleveland's rotation is a concern. The pitching staff has taken hit after hit during the season, starting with Shane Bieber's year ending after two starts due to needing Tommy John surgery. It also didn't help that Triston McKenzie and Logan Allen did not live up to their expectations and were optioned to Triple-A in the middle of the year.
That said, Cleveland's rotation feels like its best spot since Opening Day. Tanner Bibee is pitching like an ace, Gavin Williams is getting stronger with every start, and the veteran duo of Matthew Boyd and Alex Cobb has been exactly what the Guardians need.
Is it still a concern? Yes. But the rotation is still the best spot its been all season.