MLB Analysts Give Guardians Exciting Prediction For Remainder Of Season
Just a week ago, Cleveland Guardians fans were concerned that the team was about to give up first place in the American League Central for good after holding onto the lead for over four months.
However, the tides have shifted for everyone in the division. The Guardians have now won six of their last ten games and have re-established a 4.5-game lead in the AL Central.
ESPN asked 18 of its MLB analysts a set of questions for the following month of the season. One of those questions was about who they thought would win the AL Central crown. Cleveland was predicted to win the division, with 12 analysts projecting them to finish on top. The Kansas City Royals got five votes, and the Minnesota Twins only received one.
Much of this optimism comes from Cleveland's hot start to the season and their recent series victories against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Royals.
Here's what a few of their writes had to say:
"The Guardians' lineup has lost some steam while the starting rotation remains a concern, but they've been in first place (alone or tied) since April 6. And they'll stay there (alone) for the rest of the month." - Jorge Castillo
"Over the past week, Cleveland has moved from worrying about the Royals to worrying about overtaking the Yankees for the top overall seed in the AL." - Bradford Doolittle
This Guardians team has flaws; no one will argue that. However, they've been the best and most consistent team in the division since the beginning of April and it's certainly their division to lose at this point of the season.