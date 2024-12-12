MLB Insider Gives Update on Guardians Payroll, Key Players
The Cleveland Guardians have suddenly become one of the most active teams at Winter Meetings after making two separate trades, one with the Toronto Blue Jays and the other with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
However, the question on everyone's mind is whether they are done.
Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reported last week that Cleveland was open to trading either Josh Naylor or Lane Thoams. Even after Tuesday night's events, they remain on the roster.
When talking about a possible Naylor or Thomas deal, Rosenthal said, "They're going to listen on Naylor. They're going to listen on Lane Thomas because both guys or potential free agents and they listen on guys like that. That's just how they operate. As a small market team, they make hard decisons."
This part is not new information.
However, Rosenthal did provide an update on Cleveland's current payroll and how that could impact a potential Naylor or Thomas trade.
He noted how the Guardians got off the roughly $95 million left on Andres Gimenez's contract in their trade with the Blue Jays. Now, Cleveland doesn't need to move Naylor or Thomas if it's purley for for financial purposes.
Rosenthal continued, "I'm told they can keep Naylor, and they can keep Thomas. They don't have to move them for payroll purposes. But they're always listening, and I would not be surprised to see them do anything."
Even if finances have nothing to do with it, a Naylor trade could still make sense for the Guardians, given the right return.
Whether that actually happens remains to be seen. However, the Guardians still have moves they should consider making to establish themselves as a true contender in 2025.