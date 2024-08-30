MLB Insider Reveals Major Injury Update On Cleveland Guardians Pitcher
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Alex Cobb is expected to rejoin the team's rotation against the Pittsburgh Pirates this Sunday after spending some time on the injured list due to a broken fingernail, via Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer.
Cobb was placed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 19 after making just two starts for the Guardians. Cleveland acquired the right-hander in a trade deadline deal with the San Francisco Giants.
The 36-year-old has allowed six runs (five earned) on 12 hits in 10.1 innings thus far. He has gone 1-1 in his pair of starts, registering four strikeouts.
Prior to joining the Guardians, Cobb had not thrown a pitch since last year. He underwent hip surgery after last season and then experienced some shoulder issues during his recovery.
Cobb went 7-7 with a 3.87 ERA in 2023, earning his first All-Star appearance.
The veteran initially broke into the big leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011 and spent seven years with the Rays before signing with the Baltimore Orioles in 2018.
Cobb also spent one season with the Los Angeles Angels before linking up with the Giants in 2022.
He owns a lifetime 3.85 ERA across 232 starts.
The Guardians are in desperate need of help in their starting rotation. They added Matthew Boyd midseason and then swung the trade for Cobb last month.
Cleveland has been struggling and is clinging to a one-and-a-half game lead (two in the loss column) over the Kansas City Royals, who just beat the Guardians three out of four.
Cleveland will open a pivotal three-game set with the Pirates on Friday night.