MLB Insider Says Guardians Could Trade For This Breakout Pitcher
Everyone and their goldfish knows that the Cleveland Guardians need starting pitching, so it should come as no surprise that the Guardians are rumored to be in the hunt for arms between now and the July 30 MLB trade deadline.
As a matter of fact, if it's only a rumor and not factual, Cleveland's front office could use a stern talking to.
Anyway, during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan, Bob Nightengale of USA Today said that the Guardians could pursue Chicago White Sox right-hander Erick Fedde before the end of the month.
"They'd love to get their hands on another starter," Nightengale said of the Guardians. "You know, maybe like an Erick Fedde-type guy of the White Sox."
Nightengale added that he doesn't expect Cleveland to do anything major because the trade market is so consolidated due to there not being many sellers at the moment.
Fedde would certainly be an interesting pickup for the Guardians.
The 31-year-old is enjoying a breakout season for Chicago, having gone 7-3 with a 2.99 ERA while allowing 96 hits while registering 99 strikeouts over 111.1 innings of work.
Fedde's result don't seem luck-based, either, as he sports a .269 BABIP an d 3.53 FIP thus far. He is keeping the ball in the ballpark much better than previous years, with his 9.2 percent home run to fly ball ratio falling considerably below his career average of 16.2 percent. Additionally, he is curbing hard contact, tallying a line-drive percentage of 16.6 percent (lifetime average 20.1 precent).
The UNLV product pitched in South Korea last season and owns a career ERA of 4.93 in the majors, so his newfound success can certainly be construed as puzzling.
But it's hard to argue with the results, and it's entirely possible that Fedde is a late bloomer.
Of course, you have to wonder what the cost would be for the Guardians to acquire Fedde, especially taking into account that the White Sox are an AL Central division rival.