Myles Straw Represents Guardians As Gold Glove Award Finalist

There are a lot of great center fielders in baseball. But, none of them is better on the defensive end than Guardians' outfielder Myles Straw.

Straw has always been known for his defense. In fact, it was one of the main reasons that he had been on Cleveland's radar for so long before they acquired him from Houston back in the summer of 2021.

Even though his offense lacked in 2022, it was that defense that kept him in the lineup throughout the season. He ranked in the 98th percentile in outs above average.

This landed him a finalist for a Gold Glove Award.

Straw isn't the only Cleveland player to receive this honor. Steven Kwan, Andres Gimenez, Shane Bieber, and Jose Ramirez are also Gold Glove finalists at their respective positions.

The other American League finalists in center field are Cedric Mullins and Michael A. Taylor. The Gold Glove Award is purely based on how well of a defender a player is, not their defense.

Considering this, Straw has a very good chance of taking home the award.

Even if he doesn't win it, his value to Cleveland through his defense is definitely recognized.

