New MLB Mock Draft Has Guardians Select Intriguing Slugger
The Cleveland Guardians don't have the No. 1 pick in this year's MLB Draft. Instead, they'll be selecting all the way down at No. 27 after posting the third-best record in baseball a year ago.
Cleveland's scouting department can still find plenty of talent later in the first round, and one new mock draft has the Guardians selecting an intriguing infielder.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report released his latest mock draft on Friday and is predicting the Guardians will select Tennessee 2B Gavin Kilen.
"He has drawn some comparisons to Gavin Lux and has played himself into the second tier of college hitters and late first-round consideration. The Guardians have made a habit of targeting contact-oriented middle infielders in recent years," wrote Reuter.
Yes, the Guardians drafted Travis Bazzana, who is also a second baseman, in 2024. Yes, Cleveland's farm system is still loaded with young middle infielders such as Angel Genao, Welbyn Francisca, and Juan Brito.
However, don't read too much into the position.
It's not uncommon for a player, especially middle infielders, to be drafted at one position and transition to a new spot on the diamond as they develop at each level.
The real standout with Kilen is his bat and offensive potential.
The 21-year-old is currently hitting .412/.519/.843 with an OPS of 1.363 through Tennessee's first 29 games (129 plate appearances).
If the Guardians can add a player with this much upside late in the draft, it would undoubtedly be a success for the organization.
