Yankees Tabbed Best Fit in Trade for Guardians Outfielder
The Cleveland Guardians have already traded away one of their starters from this past season, sending second baseman Andres Gimenez to the Toronto Blue Jays.
And there appears to be a chance that they make some more moves.
The Guardians are apparently fielding trade offers on first baseman Josh Naylor and outfielder Lane Thomas, and while Naylor is certainly the bigger of the two names, Thomas is also a very interesting piece.
But where could Thomas land?
Well, Caleb Moody of Just Baseball has compiled a short list of the best possible fits for Thomas, and the New York Yankees were among those ballclubs.
"If Thomas can find some of his 2023 form next season, he could provide that middle-of-the-order support for Aaron Judge, with his 20+ homer, .250 AVG and .750 OPS potential to place alongside Jazz Chisholm Jr., Giancarlo Stanton and Austin Wells," Moody wrote.
The Yankees just lost Juan Soto to the New York Mets, so they could certainly use a fourth outfielder alongside of Judge, Jasson Dominguez and the newly-acquired Cody Bellinger.
While Teoscar Hernandez and Anthony Santander are definitely sexier names, New York would have to shell out wads of cash for either player, and the Yankees may not want to do that after signing Max Fried and swinging a trade for Bellinger.
Plus, New York may want to add another big piece at one of its corner infield spots.
Thomas is set to hit free agency after next season, so the Yanks would have no financial obligation to him beyond 2025. Plus, he is slated to earn just $7.9 million next year.
The 29-year-old slashed .237/.309/.400 with 15 home runs and 63 RBI over 528 plate appearances between the Washington Nationals and the Guardians in 2024, but he came on particularly strong late in the season and in the playoffs.
Landing Thomas would also allow the Yankees the flexibility to play Bellinger at first base on occasion.