Cleveland Baseball Insider

Nick Sandlin Activated From Injured List, Guardians Roster Moves

Cleveland has made four roster transactions ahead of its series finale against the Chicago White Sox.

Logan Potosky

May 28, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Nick Sandlin (52) delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
May 28, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Nick Sandlin (52) delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Thursday, the Cleveland Guardians look to win their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox with a victory.

Ahead of the set's deciding game, Cleveland has made a handful of roster moves.

Below is a breakdown of the Guardians' latest roster transactions, which the team announced on Thursday morning.

1. Nick Sandlin Activated from 15-Day Injured List

Cleveland has activated right-handed reliever Nick Sandlin from the 15-day injured list. He missed just over two weeks with lower back inflammation, serving just the second injured list stint of his MLB career, and first since 2021.

A baseball player wearing a gray jersey, gray pants, and a navy hat while throwing a baseball.
May 28, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Nick Sandlin (52) delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Sandlin made one rehab appearance with Triple-A Columbus this past Tuesday night, allowing one walk in a scoreless inning of work. The 27-year-old has been a key factor in Cleveland's bullpen this season, going 5-0 with a 3.49 ERA, 30 strikeouts, a 0.99 WHIP, five holds, and one save in 33 relief appearances.

2. Angel Martínez Recalled from Triple-A Columbus

The Guardians have also elevated infielder/outfielder Angel Martínez from Triple-A Columbus. MLB Pipeline's ninth-ranked Cleveland prospect spent three days with the Major League club in late June, recording his first two MLB hits on June 23 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

He is slated to start in center field for the first time in his MLB career on Thursday.

3. Eli Morgan and José Tena Optioned to Triple-A Columbus

Finally, the Guardians have optioned right-handed reliever Eli Morgan and infielder José Tena to Triple-A Columbus.

Morgan has fared well out of Cleveland's bullpen this year, going 1-0 with a 1.98 ERA, 10 strikeouts, and one hold in 12 relief appearances. Tena played in three games for the Guardians after being elevated from Triple-A Columbus on June 27, going a combined 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts.

Published |Modified
Logan Potosky

LOGAN POTOSKY

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

Home/News