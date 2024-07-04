Nick Sandlin Activated From Injured List, Guardians Roster Moves
On Thursday, the Cleveland Guardians look to win their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox with a victory.
Ahead of the set's deciding game, Cleveland has made a handful of roster moves.
Below is a breakdown of the Guardians' latest roster transactions, which the team announced on Thursday morning.
1. Nick Sandlin Activated from 15-Day Injured List
Cleveland has activated right-handed reliever Nick Sandlin from the 15-day injured list. He missed just over two weeks with lower back inflammation, serving just the second injured list stint of his MLB career, and first since 2021.
Sandlin made one rehab appearance with Triple-A Columbus this past Tuesday night, allowing one walk in a scoreless inning of work. The 27-year-old has been a key factor in Cleveland's bullpen this season, going 5-0 with a 3.49 ERA, 30 strikeouts, a 0.99 WHIP, five holds, and one save in 33 relief appearances.
2. Angel Martínez Recalled from Triple-A Columbus
The Guardians have also elevated infielder/outfielder Angel Martínez from Triple-A Columbus. MLB Pipeline's ninth-ranked Cleveland prospect spent three days with the Major League club in late June, recording his first two MLB hits on June 23 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
He is slated to start in center field for the first time in his MLB career on Thursday.
3. Eli Morgan and José Tena Optioned to Triple-A Columbus
Finally, the Guardians have optioned right-handed reliever Eli Morgan and infielder José Tena to Triple-A Columbus.
Morgan has fared well out of Cleveland's bullpen this year, going 1-0 with a 1.98 ERA, 10 strikeouts, and one hold in 12 relief appearances. Tena played in three games for the Guardians after being elevated from Triple-A Columbus on June 27, going a combined 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts.