Noel’s 450-Foot Blast Helps Power Cleveland to Thrilling Extra-Inning Win
Cleveland Guardians slugger Jhonkensy Noel showed off an impressive display of power during today's victory against the Minnesota Twins. Noel's solo home run at Progressive Field provided a crucial run for the Cleveland Guardians, who eventually won the rain-delayed game in extra innings.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Noel connected on an 85.9 mph changeup from Twins starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson. The resulting home run shot traveled an estimated 450 feet to deep left field, extending Cleveland's lead to 2-0.
Statcast data provided a detailed breakdown of the blast: The ball left Noel's bat with an exit velocity of 115.3 mph, placing it among the harder-hit balls recorded this season, while also showcasing the youngster's elite raw power. At a 23-degree launch angle, the ball quickly travelled on a line from Noel's bat into Cleveland's left field stands.
Further data indicated Noel generated this impact with an 84.4 mph bat speed, demonstrating efficient power generation from an off-speed pitch due to his swing mechanics.
Today's home run marked Noel's second of the 2025 MLB season. The combination of launch angle, high exit velocity and substantial distance, particularly on a pitch like Richardson's changeup, highlights Noel's ability to make powerful contact and drive the ball.
Although the dimensions of Progressive Field are not considered extreme, reaching the deep left field seats over the stadium's 19-foot wall is no easy task, requiring considerable power. However, Noel made it look easy as he quickly delivered the ball high and deep into the left field bleachers.
For the Guardians' organization and its fans, Noel's home run serves as another example of the power potential he has displayed during his development. Known primarily for his strength as a prospect, such impactful hits demonstrate the value the team hopes he can consistently bring to the lineup as he progresses as a hitter.
Jhonkensy Noel's 450-foot home run was a key moment in the divisional matchup between the Guardians and the Twins, and the hit's impressive statistical profile ensures it will be recognized as one of the more remarkable home runs of the early 2025 MLB season.