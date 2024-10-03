One Wild Fact About Guardians vs. Tigers ALDS Playoff Series
The Cleveland Guardians are set to take on the American League Central rival Detroit Tigers in their ALDS playoff series starting on Saturday afternoon.
Needless to say, these two teams know each other very well. They have played a ton of games against each other over the years, but there is a wild fact to know about this postseason matchup.
As shared by Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Guardians and Tigers have played more than any other team in baseball. They have played more than 2,300 games against each other. However, this will be the first ever postseason series between them.
Cleveland is the better team on paper. They should end up winning this series and advancing to the ALCS with a chance to go to the World Series.
That being said, Detroit is arguably the hottest team in baseball. They went on a tear to climb back into the playoff picture and quickly dispatched of the Houston Astros in a two-game Wild card sweep.
Coming into this series, they are a serious threat and have shown very few weaknesses of late. The Guardians are going to have their hands full against the Tigers.
Hopefully, Cleveland will be able to come out strong in Game 1. They can't afford to give Detroit too much hope of coming in and stealing the series.
Fans should be in for a very entertaining series. These two teams don't have a lot of love for each other. With the playoff atmosphere in full effect, there should be a lot of intense moments.
It will be interesting to see how the Guardians come out on Saturday. Should they be able to score early and play with the lead, perhaps they can cool off the Tigers.
More than likely, Cleveland will end up facing Tarik Skubal in Game 1. That hasn't been officially announced, but that would be a normal rest period for the Detroit ace.
For now, all that can be done is to wait and see which version of the Guardians open up the series. If they play to their full potential, they have a very good shot at knocking the Tigers out and advancing. On the other hand, if they come out flat, they could be sent packing by their division rivals.