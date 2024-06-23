Potential Cleveland Guardians' 2024 Draft Pick Wins Golden Spikes Award
Charlie Condon, who is certainly in the conversation to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, was crowned with the Golden Spikes Award on Saturday.
The Golden Spikes Award is given to the best college baseball player every season. Condon finished the year with a remarkable .433 batting average, along with breaking the single-season home run record (37) since the NCAA switch to BBCOR. The 6-foot-6 power bat also reached 100 hits in 2024, along with recording 78 RBIs.
While many analysts are not clear on who the Guardians will take with the first overall pick in this year's MLB Draft, Condon's name has been consistently in the mix. Keith Law of The Athletic recently posted his second mock draft of the year, in which he projected the Guardians to take the Georgia prospect with the first selection.
The power that Condon offers would be a perfect fit in a Cleveland lineup that does not feature many power hitters in the outfield. His rare combination of power and ability to hit for average makes him a unique player that has potential to become a franchise-altering player.
Condon, if selected by the Guardians, would likely play full-time in the outfield despite being listed as both a third basemen and outfielder. He would join a farm system that includes nine prospects within their top 30. Many believe with his athleticism, he could play either right or center field in the majors.
Other names that are in consideration of the No. 1 pick are Oregon State's Travis Bazzana and West Virginia's JJ Wetherholt.