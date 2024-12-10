REPORT: Guardians Interested In Mets' Free Agent Starting Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians need more starting pitching. Yes, even after re-signing Shane Bieber to a one-year deal.
There are plenty of interesting options both on the trade market and in free agency, and the Guardians are reportedly interested in the New York Mets starting Sean Manaea.
MLB Insider Jon Heyman revealed that Cleveland has at least shown some level of interest in bringing Manaea to the Guardians.
"Manaea; I've heard Cleveland was, is interested," said Heyman on Monday afternoon.
However, Heyman didn't seem too inspired by Cleveland's chances of actually signing Manaea because of how high he could demand it in the open market.
"But it's hard to see [the Guardians] really stepping out for anybody that good at this point. It's gonna be a lot of money for Manaea ... Is Manaea going to get close $100 million. I don't knkow. That's probably a little high. But it's probably going to be in the $80 million."
If the Guardians do sign Manaea, it would immediately make them one of the top contenders in the American League.
The 32-year-old is coming off a season in which he had a 3.47 ERA, 1.084 WHIP, threw over 180 innings, and recorded an ERA+ of 114.
Not only does Cleveland need that type of production in their rotation, but they also need a start who can throw and eat up that many innings.
Manaea is still an option for the Mets to bring back. However, New York just reportedly signed Juan Soto to a historic $765 million 15-year deal, and they've already signed one starting pitcher in Frankie Montas.
Perhaps Steve Cohen does cut off his spending at some point and not bring back Manaea, leaving Cleveland a chance to come in and sign him.
Manaea is going to get a nice, lucrative deal from whichever organization signs him; he deserves it.
Hopefully, that team does end up being the Guardians.