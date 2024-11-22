Cleveland Baseball Insider

REPORT: Guardians Add History-Making Giants Coach To Front Office

According to multiple reports, Cleveland has hired San Francisco Major League Assistant Coach Alyssa Nakken as a player development assistant.

Logan Potosky

Jun 25, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants major league assistant coach Alyssa Nakken (92) works on the field before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jun 25, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants major league assistant coach Alyssa Nakken (92) works on the field before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Guardians reportedly added to their front office earlier this week by hiring former Tampa Bay Rays Pitching Strategist Bobby Kinne as their new Director of Baseball Operations.

However, this supposedly is not Cleveland's only front office addition this offseason.

According to multiple reports, first reported by 95.7 The Game's Steven Rissotto, the Guardians have hired San Francisco Giants Major League Assistant Coach Alyssa Nakken as a player development assistant. This news was also reported by MLB.com's Maria Guardado.

The 34-year-old Nakken, who had served as a Major League Assistant Coach for the Giants since 2020, became the first woman to coach on the field in an MLB game during the 2022 season.

Her tenure with San Francisco began in 2014, when she served as a baseball operations intern. She eventually joined Giants Enterprises, the team's event planning organization, before joining the Giants' coaching staff.

Nakken reportedly reunites with a pair of coaches she worked with while with San Francisco. Guardians Associate Manager Craig Albernaz was previously the Giants' bullpen coach and catching instructor, and Cleveland Major League Field Coordinator Kai Correa was previously San Francisco's bench coach.

A baseball coach holding a baseball while wearing a black and orange jacket, white pants, and a black hat.
Jun 25, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants major league assistant coach Alyssa Nakken (92) works on the field before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Prior to her time with the Giants, Nakken had an impressive collegiate softball career at Sacramento State from 2009 to 2012.

She was a four-time All-Pacific Coast Softball Conference selection, garnering First Team honors during her senior year. For her career, she hit .304 with 171 hits, 115 runs, 34 doubles, 19 home runs, 83 RBI, and a .379 on-base percentage in 184 games.

Three years after her softball playing career ended, Nakken earned her master's degree in Sport Management from the University of San Francisco. She also served as the University of San Francisco baseball team's Chief Information Officer before becoming part of the Giants organization.

Published
Logan Potosky
LOGAN POTOSKY

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

Home/News