Shane Bieber Turned Down Larger Contracts To Stay With Guardians, Per Report
He's back.
There was much speculation, rumors, and reports about Shane Bieber's future at the beginning of the offseason. However, he's officially returning to the Cleveland Guardians with a fresh new contract for the 2025 season.
There's a little more to look at though behind Bieber's decision to re-sign with the organization that drafted him and turned him into an ace.
The deal between the former Cy Young Winner and the Guardians is reportedly worth $26 million over two seasons (with a player option in the second year).
This contract may seem a little low for Bieber, considering his resume as a Cy Young-winning pitcher and comparing it to some of the larger deals other free-agent pitchers have received over the last few off-seasons. However, it sounds like there were some bigger contracts Bieber could have signed if he wanted.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that Bieber had larger offers on the table, meaning he gave up some of that money to return to Cleveland.
It's also important to remember that Bieber is still rehabbing from Tommy John surgery he had last April.
Cleveland's President of Baseball Operations, Chris Antonetti, said earlier this offseason that the organization was still supporting him through that rehab process, even though he was a free agent.
Sometimes, value can't be measured just by money. This was clearly the case in Bieber's decision to re-sign with the Guardians. He's comfortable pitching in Cleveland, and he trusts the organization to help him get a healthy return to being an elite pitcher.