Steven Kwan credits teammate for Guardians historic comeback
Champagne showers filled the Cleveland Guardians clubhouse last night, in a season when, at times, the idea of champagne celebrations had felt long gone.
Not only did Brayan Rocchio hit an extra innings walkoff home run to beat the Texas Rangers, but they also clinched the AL Central title in what is the largest comeback in MLB history.
Once down 15.5 games to the Detroit Tigers, it is certain that accomplishing this record breaking feat took more than just talent.
When Mason Horodyski of News 5 Cleveland asked All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan about the seemingly impossible comeback, he credited one individual for taking the team where they needed to go.
“It’s José Ramirez. It starts there. If he takes days off or calls it quits, I’m pretty sure we all follow," Kwan said. "He takes it all seriously, he’s our dog, works hard, does the early work, we all gotta follow suit. If he doesn’t do that, we don’t do that for sure."
There might never be the words to explain the importance of Ramirez to not only the team, but the city of Cleveland as well. However, Kwan sums it up nicely.
No doubts should be held around the fact that José Ramirez will be a future MLB Hall of Famer. He has steadily been one of the best third basemen in the league over his career, winning five Silver Slugger awards, seven MLB All Star nominations, and selected to multiple All-MLB teams.
Everyone knows how great José is on the field, but some of the main reasons he’ll always be a Cleveland legend is due to his character off the field as well.
Ramirez is a five-time nominee of the MLBPAA’s Heart and Hustle award, which is given to a member of each team who demonstrates the values, passion, and spirit of the game.
These qualities seem to be exactly what Kwan is referring to in his high praises for Ramirez, and without him, this team probably wouldn’t be in the position they are today.
Clearly the city recognizes how special Ramirez is, as he recently became the first active Cleveland athlete to have a street named after him. Quite the honor for someone who has always been here for the city, as an elite athlete and role model.
Taking a huge pay cut to stay in Cleveland says a lot about Ramirez, and his dedication cannot be questioned.
To be on a record breaking team takes a lot of strength; to be the leader of that team and inspire everyone around the club to house play harder, takes heart.
While Cleveland hosts Detroit in the upcoming Wild Card series, there will be times where the team is tested and their ability will be put into question.
Even during these intense moments, one thing remains true: as long as José Ramirez is in the dugout, the Guardians will give it everything they got.