Guardians' Jose Ramirez Makes Incredible MLB History
Jose Ramirez is a one-of-a-kind player. Not many players in MLB history have the combination of power and speed that Ramirez does, and he does nothing but showcase that throughout his career with the Cleveland Guardians.
On Friday, Ramirez stole second base in the bottom of the first inning, making it his 32nd stolen base of the season and 275th stolen base of his career. With the conclusion of this play, Cleveland’s star also made incredible baseball history.
Ramirez becomes the 17th player in MLB history to log 275-or-more home runs and 275-or-more stolen bases during his career.
He is the first primary third baseman (minimum 50 percent of games at the position) to accomplish this feat, the fourth player to do it with one club, and the second swing hitter to record these numbers, with the other being the legendary Carlos Beltran.
One of the most impressive parts of Ramirez’s career is just how consistent he’s been since debuting over a decade ago. The 32-year-old has hit 20 or more home runs and stolen 20 or more bases over the last four seasons.
Even if Ramirez doesn’t hit a ball out of the park, he’s still creating chaos on the base paths.
When Ramirez’s career is finally over, it’s stats such as this which will make him a compelling candidate to be nominated into Baseball’s Hall of Fame.
However, Ramirez is showing no signs of slowing down, so he’ll likely make even more incredible MLB history before his playing career is over.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: 3 Moves The Guardians Should Make After Quiet Trade Deadline
MORE: Is An Extension Between Steven Kwan, Guardians Still Possible?
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Fans Slapped With Harsh Reality Check
MORE: Guardians Receive Brutal Grade for Trade Deadline Moves
MORE: How Much Did The Emmanuel Clase News Affect Guardians Trade Deadline Plans?