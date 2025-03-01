Surprising Pitcher Emerging as Rotation Candidate for Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians' starting rotation is far from set heading into 2025, but it does seem like they have a general idea of who the main five will be.
We know that Tanner Bibee will be the ace, and Shane Bieber will be returning from Tommy John surgery at some point. Luis Ortiz is a lock, and Ben Lively and Gavin Williams probably are, too.
Now, with Bieber likely out for at least the first couple of months, that does leave one spot open, although you have to think that slot will likely go to either Triston McKenzie or Logan Allen.
Or will it?
A surprise candidate is emerging and making quite the case to steal a spot in the Guardians' starting rotation this season, as left-hander Doug Nikhazy is having quite the run in spring training.
Andres Chavez of Guardians Nation has specifically cited Nikhazy as an arm who has impressed thus far, with the 25-year-old putting together a couple of scoreless exhibition outings.
So, does Nikhazy really have a chance to crash the party? Well, the former second-round pick did pitch to the tune of an eye-catching 2.98 ERA in 24 starts across Double-A and Triple-A in 2024, allowing 82 hits while registering 124 strikeouts over 123.2 innings of work.
His strikeout rate definitely dipped a bit last season, but on the plus side, so did his walk rate, and his WHIP (1.092) declined with it (of course, decline is a positive in this category).
Nikhazy is certainly fighting an uphill battle, as he has plenty of other hurlers to contend with in his quest to make the opening-day roster. But at the very least, the Ole Miss product is someone Cleveland may absolutely consider throughout the 2025 campaign.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Pitching Duo Given High Ranking On Analyst's Top Relievers List
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Bullpen Vulnerable In Critical Area
MORE: Guardians Star Pitcher Unveils Shocking Injury Revelation
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Announce Injury Update On Relief Pitcher
MORE: Guardians Predicted to Swing Big Trade for Breakout Pitcher