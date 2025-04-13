Takeaways From Guardians Series-Clinching Win vs. Royals
And just like that, the Cleveland Guardians win another series against an American League Central opponent.
The Guardians clinched their latest series against the Kansas City Royals with a 6-3 victory on Friday.
Here are three takeaways and observations from Cleveland's latest win.
A Career-Best Start For Luis Ortiz
Luis Ortiz was absolutely phenomenal in his start against the Royals. The right-hander wasted no time pounding the zone, recording two strikeouts in the first inning, and he didn't stop there.
Cleveland's starter went on to pitch 5.2 innings and set a new career-high with 10 strikeouts by the time his night was over. This stat line included 17 swings and misses against Kansas City hitters.
Stephen Vogt has raved about the type of pitcher Ortiz can be when he's pounding the strike zone, and that's exactly what we saw on Saturday night.
Gabriel Arias' Hot Streak Against Royals Continues
Gabriel Arias was a key contributor to Friday night's Guardians' series-opening win. He kept that up against the Royals on Saturday, too.
Arias tallied two more hits and two more RBI to his season stats.
His first hit came in the bottom of the fourth inning, tying the game at one run apiece at the time. Arias' second hit came in the sixth inning, which was an opposite-field home run, extending Cleveland's lead to two runs (3-1).
Apparently, Arias has it out for Kansas City pitchers. All three of his home runs this season have come against the Royals.
Can he make it a fourth on Sunday?
Emmanuel Clase
The Guardians won, and that's what's important. However, Cleveland's All-Star closer is still struggling to get outs to start the season, and that was clear on Saturday.
Emmanuel Clase skipped his first pitch four feet in front of the plate, and things didn't get much better.
The reliever gave up four hits and two earned runs in the top of the ninth inning, and it took him 24 pitches to get the three outs.
The reason for Clase's struggles is still unclear.
But after the game, Stephen Vogt did mention that Clase is "missing over the middle" with some of his pitches.
Hopefully, by changing some pitch sequencing and game plan, Clase can get back on the right page.
