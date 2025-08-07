Takeaways From Cleveland Guardians Series Sweep Over New York Mets
The Cleveland Guardians had never won a game at Citi Field entering Monday. However, the tides have completely changed after the team’s latest three games against the New York Mets.
The Guardians swept the National League contender on their field and further proved that their resurgence is real.
There’s a lot to dive into from this series sweep by the Guardians, so let’s take a look at three takeaways from Cleveland’s latest series win.
Guardians' Offense Picks Up Jose Ramirez
The Guardians scored 14 runs, recorded 22 hits, and slugged three home runs during their sweep of one of the best teams in the National League.
However, Jose Ramirez only had one hit (1-for-12) in the series.
Typically, when Ramirez’s bat goes cold, so does the rest of the Guardians' offense, but in this case. Steven Kwan, Gabriel Arias, David Fry, and Angel Martinez all stepped up and had big hits during the series, which helped the Guardians stun the Mets.
Ramirez has routinely carried this offense the entire season, and honestly, the last five years, so to have the team pick him up in one of the biggest series wins of the season is an encouraging sign for where this offense and team could be headed.
Guardians Pitching Is Still Elite
The offense may have come up with some big hits throughout the last three games, but Cleveland’s pitching is really what set the tone against the Mets.
Cleveland’s arms combined to give up just seven runs against one of the best lineups in baseball.
Again, this was a team effort out of the reliever core, which is what makes it that much more impressive. The Guardians' bullpen even pitched a perfect four innings of relief during the second game of the series.
Some impressive individual performances include Nic Enright, who took the mound in extra innings and notched his first career save in the series opener, Cade Smith’s 2.1 innings of scoreless relief during the series, and, of course, Gavin Williams, who was two outs away from recording a no-hitter in the series finale.
Cleveland’s offense is what it is, but it’s clear that if the Guardians are going to make a run for the playoffs, it’s the pitching staff that’s going to lead the way.
Brayan Rocchio-Gabriel Arias Infield Alignment
Brayan Rocchio and Gabriel Arias were locked in a position battle to see who would be the starting shortstop during spring training in 2024. It turns out, the best option is to have them share the field with Arias playing shortstop and Rocchio at second base.
This infield alignment has already proven to be an elite defensive duo, and that showed up in the second game of the series with a slick double play which ended the inning and prevented the Mets from posting a crooked number on the board.
Definitely, there might not be a better duo up the middle than these two, but the question is, will they keep hitting?
Arias had a tremendous series collecting three hits and six RBI, while Rocchio had a .287 AVG and a .330 OBP over his last 30 games.
There’s a lot to like about the potential if this duo moving forward.
